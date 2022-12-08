Police launch manhunt for woman who set parents ablaze in Lagos

The Lagos State police command has launched manhunt for Aileremolen Izokpu, a 52-year-old woman, who disappeared after setting her aged parents, Michael and Priscilla, ablaze at their residence in the Okokomaiko area of Lagos State.

Reports said Aileremolen was at home with her 85-year-old father and 80-year-old mother when she perpetrated the crime.

The 52-year-old was alleged to have drugged her parents with sleeping pills before setting the house on fire.

The suspect, after perpetrating the crime, fled the scene, as residents, who observed the house burning, stormed the building, rescued the victims, and rushed them to a hospital for treatment.

A source said Michael and Priscilla sustained burns injuries, adding that Michael was later confirmed dead.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said efforts were being intensified to arrest Aileremolen.

He said, “One person reported at the station that on November 20, 2022, around 3pm, he received a phone call from his younger sister, Osemudiame Izokpu, that his elder sister, Aileremolen Izokpu, 52, allegedly drugged their parents, Michael Izokpu, 85, and Priscilla Izokpu, 80, with sleeping pills and set them ablaze while they were asleep.

“The victims were rescued to a nearby hospital with severe burns for treatment where their father later died and mother was still unconscious. Based on the report, the scene was visited by detectives who also visited the hospital and the injured victim and corpse were inspected.

“The corpse was deposited at the Badagry General Hospital’s morgue for an autopsy. Meanwhile, efforts are being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect.”