I'm Sanwo-Olu's son, ask him to accept me, Delta man tells court

Emmanuel Sanwo-Olu, a 27-year-old man, has filed a suit before the Delta State High Court 2 sitting in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, urging it to declare Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, as his father.

In the suit no: EHC/148/2022 between Emmanuel Moses Sanwo-Olu, a father of three children, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the claimant argued that he was a product of a relationship between his mother, Grace Moses, and the defendant in 1994/95.

Similarly, in his writ of summons issued by J. O. Aikpokpo-Martins, the claimant is praying the court for the following:

“A declaration that the defendant is the biological father of the claimant begotten from Madam Grace Moses of Oleri, Delta State.

“An order directing and compelling the defendant to acknowledge and accord the claimant all the rights of a son in accordance with all the laws applicable whether customarily, statutorily, or constitutionally.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from further denying the parenthood of the claimant.”

The claimant, in the 19-paragraph statement of claim attached to the writ, said Sanwo-Olu worked with a private company in Warri, Delta State, from 1994 to 1995, and in the course of working and living in the community, he had a relationship with a girl known as Grace Moses from Oleri village near Warri metropolis, Delta State.

He alleged that the said Moses became pregnant for Sanwo-Olu in 1994 to the defendant’s knowledge, adding that shortly after, the defendant left Warri and Moses lost contact with him till date.