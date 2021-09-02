The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of 73 students from Day Secondary School Kaya, in Maradun Local Government Area of the state by terrorists on Wednesday.

Shehu Mohammed, the state Police spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

Mohammed said that Ayuba Elkanah, Commissioner of Police in the state has “deployed a search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students.”

According to him, the commissioner appealed “to the general public, especially parents and relatives of the abducted students, to exercise patience and continue to pray for the success of the ongoing rescue operation,” adding that security has been beefed up at Kaya village and environs in order to prevent further attacks.

Terrorists had on Wednesday, abducted a vice principal and 73 students from the school, killing a police officer in the process.

Matawalle seeks forgiveness

Meanwhile, Zamfara governor, Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has appealed to residents to intensify prayers for God’s intervention to end banditry in the state, while also requesting the populace to pray for forgiveness.

The governor made the call during a special prayer session organised by the Ulamau Consultative Committee (UCC), held all over the state.

The governor who attended the prayer at the Gusau Central Mosque said it had become imperative for the citizens to complement the government and security operatives’ efforts to tackle the rampaging bandits.

”Prayer is the only powerful weapon that can solve any calamity on the people. We must seek Allah’s forgiveness,” he said.

The special prayer session was observed in all the Juma’at mosques in Zamfara.