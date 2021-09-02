The Nigerian military says it has handed over a total number of 565 Boko Haram terrorists to Borno State Government as part its programme of rehabilitating repentant insurgents.

Acting director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko announced this on Thursday while addressing journalists at Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

He said the terrorists were released to government for further management after thorough profiling, noting that they include three commanders, five cattle rustling specialists and their family members.

The Army spokesperson also disclosed that between August 12 and September 1, more than 5,890 terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders surrendered to troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the Northeast.

According to him, “Within the period under review, troops of Operation HADIN KAI sustained their operations against terrorists in the North East theatre. The counter-insurgency efforts of the troops through kinetic and non-kinetic operations compelled the terrorists to surrender in large numbers.

“Suffice to note that, within the last few weeks, more than 5,890 terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have surrendered with their families to our own troops in the North East Zone.

“A total of 565 BHT’s comprising 3 Commanders, 4 Amirs, 5 Nakibs and 5 cattle rustling specialists, out of the surrendered BHTs and their family members were handed over to the Borno State Government in Maiduguri for further management after thorough profiling.”

He further noted that no fewer than 52 assorted arms and 1,977 rounds of 7.62mm assorted calibre ammunition, including AK-47 and FN rifles with magazines, hand grenades, commando mortar guns, locally fabricated rifles, Dushka anti-aircraft guns, Dane guns and Nigerian Police rifles among other items were recovered from surrendered terrorists.

According to him, a total number of seven terrorists’ collaborators and informants as well as their logistics suppliers were arrested and handed over to appropriate prosecuting agencies for necessary actions