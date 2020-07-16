OBINNA EZUGWU

Heavily armed men of the Nigerian police force have broken into the home of Joy Nunieh, former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC).

The police officers, numbering about 30, had earlier on Thursday blocked her home in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to stop he from leaving for the airport.

It is not clear yet whether she has been arrested.

Meanwhile, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has already arrived Nunieh’s home.

Nunieh was due to appear before Senate committee on NDDC in Abuja this morning.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and Nunieh had last week appeared before a Senate ad hoc panel investigating the alleged mismanagement of N40bn by the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC.

At the hearing, Akpabio said he did not know the expenditure of the NDDC under Nunieh because she refused to give him briefings.

However, Nunieh, who made damning allegations against Akpabio, said the minister engineered her removal for failing to dance to his tunes.

She alleged that Akpabio asked her to change the dollars in the NDDC account; sack the head of the legal team, who is from the North; remove all directors, who refused to follow his instructions and also implicate Peter Nwaoboshi, Chairman of the Senate Committee on NDDC.

According to Nunieh, Akpabio warned that if she did not follow his instructions, she would be removed.

She also alleged that Akpabio would never sign any document but rather ask his subordinates to commit fraud.

She said the minister asked her to take an oath of secrecy to stop her from exposing any of his dealings but she refused.

The controversy subsequently degenerated into personal attacks, with Akpabio accusing her of marrying five different husbands.

Nunieh also accused the minister of harassing her sexually, which made her slap him.