Nigeria surpasses OPEC’s production quota, as nation’s oil output rises to 1.547m bpd
Economy

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Crude oil plummets to $60 amid China, US tariff war

Nigeria’s average daily crude oil production increased to 1.547 million barrels per day (bpd) in June 2025.

The revelation on Nigeria’s drilling performance was made by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its latest monthly market report released on Tuesday.

The oil cartel said the production figures were obtained through direct and secondary communications.

OPEC normally sources its crude oil output data from two channels: direct communication from member countries and secondary sources such as energy intelligence platforms.

According to the report, the current output signifies a 3.58 percent rise from the 1.453 million bpd production volume recorded in May — also representing the highest output since January.

The new figure also marks the second time Nigeria has met OPEC’s production quota of 1.5 million bpd in 2025.

The oil cartel said data from secondary sources placed Nigeria’s crude production at 1.547 million bpd in June — a 1.24 percent increase from the 1.528 million bpd recorded in May.

With the current production level, the global oil organisation said Nigeria maintained its position as Africa’s leading oil producer, followed by Algeria, which recorded an output of 927,000 bpd.

Citing secondary sources, OPEC said “total DoC crude oil production averaged 41.56 mb/d in June 2025, which is 349 tb/d higher, m-o-m”.

On July 6, OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) decided to increase production by 548,000 bpd in August.

The oil cartel said the participating countries “will implement a production adjustment of 548 thousand barrels per day in August 2025 from July 2025 required production level”.

