Dangote Refinery to process 100% Nigerian crude by December 2025
Published

8 mins ago

on

Dangote Refinery imports crude oil to meet production demand

The 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos will rely entirely on Nigerian crude oil by the end of 2025, potentially displacing hundreds of thousands of barrels of imported crude daily.

This is according to a new report by Bloomberg. According to media outlet, the refinery received about half of its crude in June from local producers who will be able to sell more to the facility as their foreign supply obligations end.

“We expect some of the long-term contracts will expire”, vice president at Dangote Industries, Devakumar Edwin said in an interview at the sprawling site.

“Personally, and as a company, we expect that before the end of the year we can transition 100% to local crude”.

Dangote sold the idea of the massive plant as a way for Nigeria, the top oil producer on the continent, to stop sending barrels to Europe only to be refined and shipped back as costly imports — a process rife with corruption.

The gradual ramp-up of the refinery has already made Nigeria a net exporter of petroleum products, with room to go before reaching capacity.

Still, the effort required large quantities of overseas crude after domestic traders failed to meet demand.

Nigeria has seen a withdrawal of oil majors from onshore and shallow water fields that have been taken over by local companies with fewer resources.

Meanwhile, supply contracts with foreign companies, crude theft and attacks on pipelines in the Niger Delta have curbed production reducing the availability of oil at home.

Since the Dangote facility opened, the company has bought crude from Brazil, Angola, Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, according to Edwin.

Improved relations between the refinery, local oil traders and the government will result in a steady supply of Nigerian crude, he said.

That still requires a significant increase of local oil over the coming months. In June, the refinery sourced 53% of its crude supply from domestic producers and 47% from the US, according to Bloomberg.

The plant is currently processing 550,000 barrels of crude a day, according to Edwin.

Dangote was scheduled to take five cargoes from Nigeria’s state oil company in July, the same amount that it’s due to take up in August, according to a list of cargo allocations. Each shipment holds almost a million barrels of crude.

Dangote Refinery.was commissioned in May 2023 with hopes that it would help alleviate the country’s chronic fuel shortages.

