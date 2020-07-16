OBINNA EZUGWU

Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Company (NDDC), with his team walked out on lawmakers investigating an alleged N40 billion corruption in the commission.

Pondei and his team walked out of the hearing conducted by the National Assembly panel on Thursday, after accusing the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo of corruption.

Pondei said the NDDC was not comfortable with Tunji-Ojo because he is an accused party in the matter.

“We in the NDDC is not comfortable with the Chairman of this committee, presiding over a matter,” he said. “He is an accused party, the NDDC has over time accused Rep. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo of different crimes against the NDDC and he has responded in the press.

“He is an intrested party and we do not believe that the NDDC can have justice because he cannot seat on his own case. We have no issue of appearing, we appeared before the Senate ad hoc committee and as long as he reminds, we will not make any presentation.”