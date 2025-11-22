Plateau shuts all basic schools, FG closes 41 unity schools as nationwide fear of school attacks intensifies

Amid a surge in school-related attacks across northern Nigeria, the Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has ordered the immediate closure of all primary and junior secondary schools in the state.

In a statement issued Friday in Jos, SUBEB’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Richard Jonah, said the shutdown was a precautionary response to emerging security threats that could endanger pupils and teachers.

He said Government Junior Model Secondary Schools would close from Saturday, November 22, while primary and day schools would shut down by Monday, November 24.

“The board is taking this step to prevent any potential security breach,” Jonah explained, assuring parents and stakeholders that the measure was temporary and aimed at protecting school communities. He urged education authorities, head teachers and community leaders to adhere strictly to the directive and remain alert.

FG orders closure of 41 Unity Colleges

The Plateau directive comes as the Federal Government also moves to tighten security around learning institutions. On Thursday, the Ministry of Education ordered the closure of 41 Federal Unity Colleges following what it described as “recent security challenges” in parts of the country.

The circular, signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Abdulkadir, on behalf of Minister Tunji Alausa, mandated principals to shut down affected schools immediately.

Schools in the North-West, North-East, North-Central and parts of the South feature on the list, reflecting the widespread nature of current threats.

Taraba suspends boarding schools

Advertisement

In a related development, Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas has directed all public and private secondary schools to close their boarding facilities with immediate effect.

Commissioner for Education Dr Augustina Godwin said the decision was taken after assessing the vulnerability of boarding students, especially in light of mass kidnappings recently recorded in Kebbi and Niger states.

“All secondary schools will operate strictly as day schools until further notice,” she said, adding that principals must promptly deboard all students.

Worsening insecurity triggers emergency closures

The raft of shutdowns underscores nationwide anxiety following renewed attacks on schools.

On Friday, terrorists invaded St. Mary’s Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara LGA of Niger State, taking away numerous students during a midnight raid. Witnesses reported that the attackers arrived on dozens of motorcycles and shot a security guard before forcing their way into the hostels.

The incident occurred just days after 25 schoolgirls were abducted in Kebbi. Though police in Nasarawa dismissed rumours of a kidnapping in Rukubi on Thursday, the panic further fuelled public concern.

President Bola Tinubu has since directed the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to relocate to Kebbi to coordinate rescue operations. The President also postponed his scheduled trips to Johannesburg and Angola as the crisis deepens.

Nation on alert

Advertisement

The latest developments revive memories of the 2014 Chibok school abduction and similar mass kidnappings that have targeted education centres over the past decade.

With Plateau, Taraba and the Federal Government all shutting down schools or boarding houses, many Nigerians fear the country may be entering another cycle of widespread school attacks unless urgent, coordinated security responses are deployed.