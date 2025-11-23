Connect with us

Rising Insecurity Forces Kebbi Government to Shut Down Schools Statewide
Rising Insecurity Forces Kebbi Government to Shut Down Schools Statewide

Published

18 seconds ago

on

Rising Insecurity Forces Kebbi Government to Shut Down Schools Statewide

…Secondary schools, major tertiary institutions closed until further notice

The Kebbi State Government has ordered an immediate statewide shutdown of all public and private secondary schools following escalating security threats, marking one of the most far-reaching educational closures in the state’s recent history.

Business Hallmark had reported that terrorists stormed the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, and abducting 25 students.

The directive also affects several state-owned tertiary institutions, except the College of Nursing Sciences and Midwifery, Birnin Kebbi, which will remain open.

The announcement was made on Sunday in a joint statement signed by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Halima Bande, and the Commissioner for Higher Education, Issa Abubakar-Tunga.

Bande said the government reached the decision after reviewing “recent disturbing cases of attacks” in various parts of the state, including the abduction of schoolgirls in Maga.

“At this critical time, the safety of our children must come first. The closure of all secondary schools – public and private – is a precautionary measure we cannot afford to ignore,” she explained.

The closure affects hundreds of secondary schools across the state’s 21 local government areas, including boarding schools, day schools, and privately managed institutions.

Abubakar-Tunga noted that the state acted on intelligence and security recommendations, stressing that schools could not be left vulnerable amid rising threats.

“We cannot expose young learners to avoidable dangers. All affected institutions must comply immediately. A new resumption date will be communicated once the security situation stabilises,” he said.

The tertiary institutions ordered to shut down include:

Kebbi State Polytechnic, Dakingari

Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero

College of Health Sciences and Technology, Jega

Adamu Augie College of Education, Argungu

School of Remedial Studies, Yauri

Only the College of Nursing Sciences and Midwifery, Birnin Kebbi, is allowed to continue academic activities.

The commissioners urged school managements, parents, and the public to remain calm and cooperate fully as security agencies intensify operations to restore safety across the state.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

