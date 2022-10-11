James Obialor, Nigerian cross-dresser better known as James Brown, has said he’s depressed, sad and can’t sleep over his leaked s3x tape.

On Monday, a video clip showing him having an affair with an unidentified girl trended on social media.

James first responded to the tapes via a video on his Instagram page wondering if people didn’t know he was a man and had a girlfriend.

”Do you know one thing you guys don’t understand? I said I had a girlfriend, and you guys didn’t believe me. Don’t I look man enough?” he queried.

“Try me, bring your girlfriend and let me knack her front and back.”

The video generated more reasons from Tweeps, and on Tuesday, James said he had become depressed.

He also revealed that he couldn’t sleep well and felt like he was having a bad dream.

“I can’t sleep well. I am having a bad dream,” James Brown tweeted. “For the first time in a long time, I am sad and depressed. I feel down and tired. Is this what it feels like?”