Home Headlines Photo: Edo women protest, ask Fulani herders to leave HeadlinesMetroPolitics Photo: Edo women protest, ask Fulani herders to leave February 3, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Edo women protest against Fulani herdsmen, Wednesday, January 3, 2021 Protesting women on Wednesday, blocked roads in Uromi, Edo State, with demand that Fulani herdsmen said to be terrorising the area, leave. Protesting women ask herders to leave LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Nigeria has tested 1.3m persons for COVID-19 – Fayemi February 3, 2021 BY EMEKA EJERE Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed that Nigeria has tested 1.3 million... Again, DSS warns against plans to cause, ethnic, religious violence February 3, 2021 Ongoing APC membership registration an aberration – Akande February 3, 2021 You disappointed Yorubaland – Sunday Igboho to Ooni February 3, 2021 Dangote fertilizer plant to commence operations in Q1 2021 February 3, 2021