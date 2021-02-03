By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye has joined millions of well wishers in rejoicing with Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Akinleye described the former Osun governor as political juggernaut who has used his God’s endowed wisdom to better the lot of humanity.

The PDP chieftain in a congratulatory issued and personally signed by him, copies of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo, affirmed that Prince Oyinlola has affected the life of many positively.

The former Ede North Council boss averred that he learnt many lessons of been a man of virtue while serving as the council chairman under governor Oyinlola in the state.

He said Prince Oyinlola taught him how to relate with people with respect and the lesson, according to him, has taken him so far in relating with people.

Akinleye described the ‘birthday boy’ as a pace shelter in politics , adding despite being the military man, he espoused humility in all his dealings.

He said, the giant strides of the former governor of the state while in office speaks volume, adding that, the unprecedented human development of his administration then remain indelible.

” Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola is a politician of high repute, he is a man of honour and dignity, I learnt a lots from him while am serving as Ede North Council chairman under his administration as Osun state governor, he is a man I respect so much,” he said.

“As he is celebrates 70 years on earth today, I on behalf of family and the good people of Ede North, wish him well in all future endeavours.

“Baba, Oga and my mentor, I celebrate you today and forever, praying for long life and prosperity in good health and wealth , HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASOLA OKIN OMO OLOKUKU KOOKIN”