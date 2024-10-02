Petrol importation dropped to 20.30bn litres in 2023 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that 20.30 billion litres of petrol was imported into Nigeria in 2023.

The NBS in its ‘Petroleum Products Distribution Statistics for 2023,’ report released on Tuesday, said the PMS imported last year decreased by 13.77 percent compared to the 23.54 billion litres recorded in 2022.

“In terms of imported products, 20.30 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) were imported in 2023 relative to 23.54 billion litres in 2022, showing a decrease of 13.77%,” it said.

“In 2023, PMS truck out stood at 20.22 billion litres, indicating a 16.96% decrease relative to 24.35 billion litres recorded in 2022.”

For automotive gas oil (AGO), also known as diesel, the report said 109.39 billion litres were locally produced in 2023.

NBS said the figure represents a 6.76 percent growth, compared to 102.47 million litres reported in 2022.

“Also, 4.94 billion litres of Automotive Gas Oil were imported in 2023, indicating an increase of 23.66% compared to 4.00 billion litres in the previous year,” NBS said.

“About 69.71 million litres of Household Kerosene (HHK) were locally produced in 2023 compared to 44.68 million litres in 2022, indicating a growth rate of 56.02% over the period,” NBS said.