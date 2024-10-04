Connect with us

Headlines

Court stops VIO from seizing vehicles, imposing fines on motorists
Advertisement

Headlines

Pastor Adeboye apologises for saying Christians who don't pay tithe won't make heaven

Headlines

Petrol importation dropped to 20.30bn litres in 2023 - NBS

Headlines

How Late Owa achieved his developmental wishes for Ijesha people - Gov Adeleke

Headlines

CBN sells $20,000 to BDCs at N1,590/$

Headlines

FG raises NYSC members allowance to N77,000

Headlines

FG raises N2.75bn through savings bond

Cover Story Economy Energy Headline Headlines Nation

Our petrol 15% cheaper than one imported by NNPCL - Aliko Dangote

Headlines

Enugu, Jelfah Nigeria sign N40bn deal to revitalise Sunrise Flour Mills

Headlines

Soludo sacks his Commissioner for Information

Headlines

Court stops VIO from seizing vehicles, imposing fines on motorists

Published

3 hours ago

on

Court stops VIO from seizing vehicles, imposing fines on motorists

The Federal High Court in Abuja has barred the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) from stopping and impounding vehicles, as well as imposing fines on motorists.

The ruling was delivered on Wednesday by Evelyn Maha, the presiding judge, in a suit filed by human rights lawyer, Marshal Abubakar.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1695/2023, listed the director of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services, its area commander, the team leader of the Jabi branch, and the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) as respondents.

Maha ruled that the VIO which operates under the control of the FCT minister, has no legal authority to stop or impound vehicles, and to fine drivers.

She described such actions as oppressive, wrongful, and unlawful, issuing a restraining order against the respondents from impounding vehicles or imposing fines.

The court also issued a perpetual injunction, prohibiting the VIO and its agents from violating citizens’ rights to freedom of movement, presumption of innocence, and ownership of property without lawful justification.

The judgment was delivered via Zoom and upholds Abubakar’s argument that the VIO’s actions were beyond their legal powers.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *