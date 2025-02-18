The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Nigeria’s headline inflation was 24.48 per cent in January 2025, following the rebasing of the consumer price index.

The bureau had said that rebasing GDP and CPI was based on UN fundamental principles.

The Statistician General, Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the launch of the rebased CPI report.

The inflation rate for January is a decrease from the 34.80 per cent recorded in December 2024.

According to him, food inflation was 26.08 per cent year on year for January 2025.

This is also a decrease from the 39.84 per cent recorded in the previous month.

According to Adeniran, the rebased CPI reflects the current inflationary pressures in the country.

The inflation was mostly driven by food, beverages, clothing, and footwear items