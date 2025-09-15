Connect with us

Business

Nigeria records fifth month of easing inflation as rate drops to 20.1% in August
Advertisement

Business

Abia govt compensates 3,500 landowners for airport project, assures others of payment

Education in Nigeria

Babcock University rejects ‘false, malicious’ report on vice-chancellor succession

Business

Niger Food, Dangote, Africa Rice partnership to create 500,000 jobs in Nigeria – Adigun

Business

China slowdown worsens as August data miss forecasts, real estate slump deepens

Business

Nigeria's crude output drops to 5-month low as petroleum products import bill swells to N4trn in six months

Business

Tinubu moves to amend PIA: Finance ministry to take control of NNPCL, NUPRC named new concessionaire

Business

FG insists on CBT for all exams over rejection of certificates abroad

Business

Dangote, marketers fight for control of downstream petroleum sector 

Business

Infrastructure Push: UBA commits KES 20.5bn during GMD’s visit to President Ruto

Business

Nigeria records fifth month of easing inflation as rate drops to 20.1% in August

Published

23 mins ago

on

Nigeria records fifth month of easing inflation as rate drops to 20.1% in August

Nigeria’s inflation rate fell for the fifth straight month in August, easing to 20.12 per cent from 21.88 per cent in July, according to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The decline of 1.76 percentage points extends the downward trend that began in April, when inflation peaked at 23.71 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, the headline index stood at 0.74 per cent in August, showing a moderation compared to previous months.

However, the report highlighted continued strain in food prices, with food inflation climbing by 1.65 per cent month-on-month. The surge in staple costs underscores the persistent pressures facing households despite the overall slowdown in headline inflation.

The NBS Consumer Price Index (CPI) report noted that food inflation remains the key driver of Nigeria’s price pressures, even as the broader economy benefits from easing inflationary trends.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (177) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (387) Alex Otti (590) Aliko Dangote (112) Atiku Abubakar (334) Babajide Sanwo-olu (191) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (964) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Charles Soludo (95) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (180) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (162) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (294) Olusegun Obasanjo (134) Osun State (142) PDP (178) Peter Obi (655) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (101) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement