Why Adeleke banned heavy duty trucks from Olaiya Bridge – Aide 

Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson for Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, has given the main reason his principal banned heavy duty trucks and trailers from plying Olaiya bridge, saying it’s to ensure public safety.

The decision according to a statement issued by the spokesperson was reached at the State Security Council meeting where members raised alarm over recent influx of trailers and heavy duty trucks on Osun roads.

Olawale said Public safety was the primary and secondary motivation behind the decision.

Responding to allegations of political bias by some leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state, the governor’s spokesperson noted that the Adeleke has a sacred duty to take steps to secure public assets and residents especially in the face of two major developments in the last few weeks.

“Several technical reports have been submitted to the Governor on the deteriorating state of some sections of the bridge in recent times. As early as January, some public interest engineers approached the government to conduct an integrity test on the bridge. Similar conclusion was reached recently during a technical visit to the state by some national leaders of the construction industry,” he said.

“Several state leaders have also visited and examined the bridge with a verdict of urgency of action to preserve the assets while at the same time ensuring public safety. Members of the public can also conduct similar visits on top and around the bridge.

“While the technical review is ongoing, a new development in the transport sector warranted a preemptive action to limit load burden on the bridge. Due to road closure along Ibadan-Ogbomoso axiz, more heavy duty trucks now use Osun roads mostly passing through the bridge. Banning those trailers foreclosed any untoward happenings.

“I also want to inform the opposition that it was at the State Security Council meeting composed of security services commanders that the safety issue around Olaiya bridge was raised and resolution taken. All actors genuinely acted in the interest of the general public without political bias.”

Mallam Rasheed posited that Governor Adeleke has no time for petty politics as insinuated, noting that “a man building a multi- billion naira, multi- sectoral state infrastructure is too large hearted to worry about under-performance of recent past”