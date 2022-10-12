Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson for the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council says Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is part of the country’s political establishment.

Ologbondiyan who spoke on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, on Wednesday, said the former Anambra State governor is not a new person as people assume.

He said asides from being a governor for eight years, Obi has been part of the process of the administration of the country.

According to Ologbondiyan, the immediate past national publicity secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Obi only walked away from the PDP over a disagreement.

“Peter Obi is part and parcel of the establishment party, he only took a walk over disagreement,” he said.

“He is not a new face, for anybody to say this is a new face, I don’t understand it. Because he is part of the process, he’s been governor for eight years.

“He has left a political party for another before he left for this.”

In October 2014, Obi left the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the then-ruling party, citing the need to be a competitor and not a spectator in national affairs.

In 2018, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, said he chose Obi as his running mate, owing to the former governor’s vast knowledge of the economy.