PDP urges Peter Obi, others to return to party

The Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed to Mr. Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), to return to the party.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, left the PDP in the buildup to the 2023 general elections, citing limited prospects of achieving his presidential ambition within the party’s framework.

The call for his return was made following an enlarged meeting of the PDP State Executive Committee (SEC) held in Awka on Thursday, where members reviewed the current state of the party and deliberated on strategies for revitalization.

In a communiqué signed by the State Chairman, Mr. Chidi Chidebe, the party emphasized that alliances with ideologically incompatible coalitions were unlikely to bring about meaningful success. He described the PDP in Anambra as “rejuvenated and restructured,” and extended a reconciliatory olive branch to all aggrieved and former members.

“The committee extends an open invitation to all aggrieved and former members of the PDP in Anambra, particularly our revered former governor, Mr. Peter Obi, to return home and reunite with the now rejuvenated and restructured PDP,” the statement read. “We will gladly welcome our brothers and sisters back to join us in the collective quest for a better Nigeria.”

Chidebe also urged Anambra voters to support the PDP’s candidates in the upcoming elections, particularly Mr. Jude Ezenwafor and his running mate, Mr. Francis Okeke. He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to guarantee a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

“We call on the good people of Anambra to remain steadfast in their historic support for the PDP and to come out en masse to vote for our candidates,” he said.

Additionally, the committee announced the unanimous nomination of Chief Clems Ezike to fill the vacant position of National Ex-Officio member from Anambra State and called on the Southeast Zonal Executive Committee, led by Chief Ali Odefa, to formally transmit the nomination to the PDP national secretariat.

Chidebe commended the national leadership of the party for a successful National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on May 27, expressing satisfaction with the adopted framework for resolving internal disputes.