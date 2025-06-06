Connect with us

Politics

PDP urges Peter Obi, others to return to party
Advertisement

Politics

Eid-el-Kabir: Jonathan implores Nigerians to embrace peace, sacrifice

Politics

“Wike’s politics should be subject of study at universities,” says Ooni of Ife

Politics

No untouchables, I ’ll ‘touch’ Abuja wealthy and nothing will happen — Wike brags

Politics

PDP Will Rebound Before 2027, Says Saraki

Politics

Soludo Denies Consulting Native Doctor Ahead of Anambra Guber Poll

Politics

Rivers administrator names 11 new perm secs

Politics

Tunde Bakare meets Tinubu after criticising his policies, calls for unity 

Politics

Natasha denies viral tape blackmailing Tinubu

Politics

Defamation: Judiciary workers’ strike halts Natasha’s arraignment

Politics

PDP urges Peter Obi, others to return to party

Published

4 hours ago

on

PDP urges Peter Obi, others to return to party

The Anambra State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed to Mr. Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), to return to the party.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, left the PDP in the buildup to the 2023 general elections, citing limited prospects of achieving his presidential ambition within the party’s framework.

The call for his return was made following an enlarged meeting of the PDP State Executive Committee (SEC) held in Awka on Thursday, where members reviewed the current state of the party and deliberated on strategies for revitalization.

In a communiqué signed by the State Chairman, Mr. Chidi Chidebe, the party emphasized that alliances with ideologically incompatible coalitions were unlikely to bring about meaningful success. He described the PDP in Anambra as “rejuvenated and restructured,” and extended a reconciliatory olive branch to all aggrieved and former members.

“The committee extends an open invitation to all aggrieved and former members of the PDP in Anambra, particularly our revered former governor, Mr. Peter Obi, to return home and reunite with the now rejuvenated and restructured PDP,” the statement read. “We will gladly welcome our brothers and sisters back to join us in the collective quest for a better Nigeria.”

Chidebe also urged Anambra voters to support the PDP’s candidates in the upcoming elections, particularly Mr. Jude Ezenwafor and his running mate, Mr. Francis Okeke. He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to guarantee a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

“We call on the good people of Anambra to remain steadfast in their historic support for the PDP and to come out en masse to vote for our candidates,” he said.

Additionally, the committee announced the unanimous nomination of Chief Clems Ezike to fill the vacant position of National Ex-Officio member from Anambra State and called on the Southeast Zonal Executive Committee, led by Chief Ali Odefa, to formally transmit the nomination to the PDP national secretariat.

Chidebe commended the national leadership of the party for a successful National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on May 27, expressing satisfaction with the adopted framework for resolving internal disputes.

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *