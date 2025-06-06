Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

Eid-el-Kabir: Jonathan implores Nigerians to embrace peace, sacrifice

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to reinstate their commitment to peace, unity, and national development.

In a goodwill message to Muslims across the country and beyond on Friday, Jonathan noted that the values embodied in the Islamic festival—faith, sacrifice, and compassion—are vital for national rebirth and collective progress.

“Eid-el-Kabir is a time of deep spiritual reflection, symbolising the enduring values of faith, sacrifice, obedience, and compassion.

“These values are not only central to Islam but also resonate with all who believe in the ideals of service to humanity,” he said in a post via official X handle.

Jonathan, who has never stopped advocating for peaceful coexistence and democratic governance since leaving office in 2015, stressed the imperative of national unity, noting that Nigeria draws its strength from its diversity.

“In these challenging times, we must draw inspiration from the essence of Eid by embracing peace, promoting tolerance, and renewing our commitment to the unity and progress of our country,” he stated.

The former President called on Nigerians to use the period to deepen bonds of brotherhood, show kindness to one another, and support efforts aimed at building a more just and prosperous society.

“As families and communities come together in celebration, may this sacred season bring joy to our homes and inspire hope in our hearts,” Jonathan added.

