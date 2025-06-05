Connect with us

“Wike’s politics should be subject of study at universities,” says Ooni of Ife
Published

1 hour ago

on

“Wike’s politics should be subject of study at universities,” says Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has said that the political maneuvering of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), which resulted in making President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet should interest political scientists and researchers in the universities.

He stated that Wike should be studied by political analysts because of his political prowess which he has displayed in different political battles where he has come out victorious.

The Ife monarch made this known during his address at the 2025 OAU Distinguished Personality Lecture in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Thursday, where Wike, the former governor of Rivers State delivered the keynote lecture.

He stated: “For your career, I will particularly say that I give a very strong honour to the father of the nation, President Bola Tinubu. You belong to a different political party and yet can work together.

“You are part of this government. It’s still a mystery; I don’t even know how it happened. For me, it is something that universities should be studying and I mean it; it’s very important.

“Hate him, like him; what will be, will be; he (Wike) is a politician to be studied. I don’t know how he’s been actively relevant for 20 years.”

The traditional ruler said, though not everybody would like Wike, a lawyer, “but some of us have a lot of respect for you because of your fearlessness”.

“Nigeria is for all of us and you are playing your part and making history,” he added.

Recall that Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was appointed FCT Minister in August 2023 by President President Bola Tinubu.

Wike has repeatedly pledged to work for Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, despite being a PDP member.

