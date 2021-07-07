Members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly, have backed call by southern governors for the establishment of state police, power shift to the south in 2023, among other resolutions they reached at their meeting held in Lagos on Monday.

The governors had also demanded the inclusion of the electronic transfer of results in the 2010 Electoral Act amendment Bill 2021 and rejected the three per cent oil equity share for oil producing communities, and instead asked for at least five percent.

Addressing journalists in the Abuja the PDP Senators led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Hon.Ndudi Elumelu, commended the governors for the courage they displayed in taking their bold steps notwithstanding their political party differences.

The lawmakers equally pledged to remain actively committed in their legislative activities to ensure that all the demands of the governors were met in the various legislation pending before the National Assembly.