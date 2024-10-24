Connect with us

Nation

World Food Day: Abia First Lady provides food support to orphanages, others
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria Nation

NELFUND has dispensed over N10bn student loan to date, says agency's boss

Nation

Land dispute: OPC leader urges IGP, Oyo CP to investigate arrest of Ibadan businessman

Nation

UN invites Abia to tell its success story in environmental sanitation 

Nation

Tinubu implores varsity workers to return to negotiation table

Nation

Convert to CNG or continue to buy petrol at N1,000 per litre, Tinubu tells Nigerians

Nation

Priscilla Ocheme, 24, allegedly murdered by boyfriend in Abuja 

Nation

Develop agriculture for South East to fly, Group tells Igbo govs 

Nation

Don urges EFCC to be humane in its operations

Nation

Death toll from Jigawa tanker explosion rises to 167

Nation

World Food Day: Abia First Lady provides food support to orphanages, others

Published

2 hours ago

on

World Food Day: Abia First Lady provides food support to orphanages, others

Her Excellency, Mrs Priscilla Chidinma Otti, the First Lady of Abia State, recently distributed food items to orphanages and destitute homes as part of activities to mark this year’s World Food Day, set aside by the United Nations to promote global awareness and action against hunger, malnutrition, and poverty.

The event, which was took place at the Abia State Ministry of Agriculture, Umuahia, with the theme “Nourishing Orphans and the Destitute,” was hosted in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The initiative was dedicated to alleviating the impacts of the prevailing economic challenges by providing food support to the most vulnerable—orphanage and destitute homes, encouraging volunteerism, promoting generosity and community service ‘while renewing our commitment to food security.’

Mrs. Otti noted that the federal government is aware of the skyrocketing food prices and is working with relevant stakeholders in the food value chain to address this challenge.

She urged individuals of goodwill, religious institutions, and non-governmental organizations to take up the fight against hunger and poverty, adding, “Together, we can make the world a better place where everyone can thrive.”

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *