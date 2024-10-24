Her Excellency, Mrs Priscilla Chidinma Otti, the First Lady of Abia State, recently distributed food items to orphanages and destitute homes as part of activities to mark this year’s World Food Day, set aside by the United Nations to promote global awareness and action against hunger, malnutrition, and poverty.

The event, which was took place at the Abia State Ministry of Agriculture, Umuahia, with the theme “Nourishing Orphans and the Destitute,” was hosted in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The initiative was dedicated to alleviating the impacts of the prevailing economic challenges by providing food support to the most vulnerable—orphanage and destitute homes, encouraging volunteerism, promoting generosity and community service ‘while renewing our commitment to food security.’

Mrs. Otti noted that the federal government is aware of the skyrocketing food prices and is working with relevant stakeholders in the food value chain to address this challenge.

She urged individuals of goodwill, religious institutions, and non-governmental organizations to take up the fight against hunger and poverty, adding, “Together, we can make the world a better place where everyone can thrive.”