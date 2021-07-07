By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The stakeholders in Osun state chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), have urged the two factions of the party to come together and have a peaceful resolution.

The elders of the party in a communique issued and signed by Alhaji Suaib Oyedokun at the end of their meeting held at Hon. Olu Alabi’s residence in GRA, Osogbo on Wednesday, expressed worry about the situation of things in the party presently.

They were resolute about the primacy of the party, noting that nothing will ever make the stakeholders and mammoth PDP supporters leave the party, saying every one was resolute to remain in the party.

The communique also posited that the Chairman of the PDP Osun Elders caucus, Alhaji Shuaib Oyedokun should convene a separate peace meeting with the leadership/stakeholders of the other group, led by Hon Sunday Bisi.

The meeting also resolved that the Governorship field/space should be opened to all willing aspirants for the Governorship race.

The communique reads in part, “That the meeting resolved that the elders of Osun PDP should further explore collective peaceful resolution of the crisis, particularly along the line of Senator Bukola Saraki reconciliation efforts”

“The elders further noted that the following people have offered themselves as aspirants to contest the next Osun Governorship Election under PDP platform, namely:

(1) Hon Sanya Omirin

(2) Hon John Fasogbon

(3) Alhaji Fatai Akinbade

(4) Dr Akin Ogunbiyi

(5) Senator Ademola Adeleke

(6) Amb Abdulfatai Olaniyan.

The meeting also wished all of the aspirants good luck and urged all of them to play according to the rules of the game and in compliance with the Constitution of the party

The meeting had in attendance, Alh Suiab Oyedokun, High Chief Faseru, Alh Fatai Akinbade, Hon John Fasogbon,Hon Debo Ayinde ,Oluomo Gbenga Owolabi,Elder Segun Odekunmi ,Hon Caleb Akinola, Alh Saka Oyedeji (Mabro),Hon Salas Opayinka .

Others were, Chief Debo Adeyemo, Barr. Wale Ojo, Comrade Bamidele Seyi, Hon Tunde Adewoyo, Hon Paul Olakunle, Hon Adelani Ajanaku , Major R A Tewobola, Alh Remi Arogundade, Hon Sikiru Araoye, Hon Funmi Olashinde,Dr Romoke Edu.

Hon Yinka Adigun, Hon Diran Ayanbeku, Hon Lase Longe, Hon Sanmi Ogunyemi, and other 80 Leaders were also in attendance.