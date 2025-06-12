Dismisses One-Party State Fears, Awards National Honour to Nwosu, Sani, others 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday used the occasion of the 2025 Democracy Day to defend Nigeria’s multiparty system, while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to economic reform, security, and democratic consolidation.

Speaking before a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja, Tinubu declared that there would never be a one-party state under his watch, describing such a notion as antithetical to Nigeria’s democratic ideals and his personal political history.

“While your alarm may be as a result of your panic, it rings in error,” Tinubu said in reaction to criticisms suggesting that his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is pursuing a de facto one-party agenda. “At no time in the past, nor any instance in the present, and at no future juncture shall I view the notion of a one-party state as good for Nigeria.”

The President also used the address to announce the conferment of national honours on dozens of pro-democracy activists, journalists, politicians, and civil society icons, both living and posthumous, for their roles in sustaining and advancing Nigeria’s democratic journey, especially in the aftermath of the annulled June 12, 1993 election.

Among the honourees were Alhaja Kudirat Abiola (CFR), the late wife of presumed winner of the June 12 election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola; Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR); Prof. Humphrey Nwosu (CON), who conducted the annulled 1993 election; Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (CON); Balarabe Musa (CFR); Bagauda Kaltho (OON); and Pa Alfred Rewane (CFR).

Others included democracy activists and intellectuals such as Prof. Wole Soyinka (GCON), Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah (CON), Barrister Femi Falana (SAN), Prof. Olatunji Dare (CON), journalists Kunle Ajibade (OON), Dapo Olorunyomi (OON), Bayo Onanuga (CON), and human rights defenders like Ayo Obe (OON) and Senator Shehu Sani (CON).

“These honours are a solemn tribute to the men and women who gave all—some even their lives—for the democracy we enjoy today,” Tinubu said.

A Democracy Born of Sacrifice

Tinubu, who was a prominent member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that opposed the military rule in the 1990s, described June 12 as a symbol of national unity, resistance, and democratic rebirth.

He paid tribute to Chief MKO Abiola, the central figure of the June 12 struggle, and praised former President Muhammadu Buhari for officially recognising June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day in 2018 and posthumously honouring Abiola as a former president.

“The struggle was never the province of any one group or section of the country; it was pan-Nigerian in its conception and will be even more pan-Nigerian as we strive to perfect it,” he noted.

Tinubu also praised the National Assembly for its role in preserving democracy through the years—from resisting the third term agenda in 2006 to invoking the doctrine of necessity in 2010 during President Umaru Yar’Adua’s incapacitation.

He recounted his own resistance against military rule, referencing the defiant reconvening of the National Assembly in Lagos in 1993 after it was dissolved by the Abacha regime. “We were jailed for our defiance,” he said, referencing the actions of Senator Ameh Ebute and others.

Economic Reform and Progress

The President devoted significant attention to his administration’s economic agenda, citing key indicators to suggest that reforms were beginning to yield results.

According to Tinubu, Nigeria’s GDP grew by 3.4% in 2024, with Q4 recording 4.6% growth—“the highest in over a decade.” Inflation, he said, is gradually easing, foreign reserves have increased fivefold, and the naira has stabilised. “States now do not need to go about borrowing to pay salaries,” he added.

He also highlighted consumer credit expansion through the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), with over 100,000 Nigerians already benefitting. A new initiative will launch in July to empower 400,000 youths, including NYSC members, with access to credit.

Other economic policies mentioned included the ambitious fibre optic broadband rollout, tax reforms, support for SMEs, and the formation of a National Credit Guarantee Company with a ₦100 billion backing.

“We are creating a new environment in which industry and manufacturing can thrive,” he said, urging the National Assembly to collaborate on legislation to boost job creation, industrial development, and food security.

Tolerance, Civil Liberties and Political Pluralism

In a marked shift in tone, Tinubu called on politicians to embrace tolerance, free speech, and political pluralism.

“Do not be afraid to hear an unkind word spoken against you,” he said. “Some of the best advice a politician gets sometimes comes from his most ferocious opponents.”

While denouncing slander and libel, he emphasized that political leaders must develop a thick skin. “Call me names, call me whatever you will, and I will still call upon democracy to defend your right to do so,” he added.

He also cautioned political parties concerned about defections to focus on internal reform rather than “conjuring demons,” adding pointedly: “It is, indeed, a pleasure to witness you in such disarray.”

Nonetheless, Tinubu welcomed new defectors into the APC, notably Governors Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom.

National Security and Infrastructure

On security, Tinubu stated that intelligence sharing and inter-agency coordination have improved, with major gains in reclaiming territories from criminals. “Our highways are safer,” he declared, though he admitted more work remains.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of the armed forces, urging Nigerians to continue supporting them. “Their selfless dedication to protecting our sovereignty should serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Conclusion: A Nation Still Becoming

President Tinubu ended his 52-paragraph speech on a note of hope and realism. “Our nation is not perfect, but it is strong. Our democracy is not invincible, but it is alive,” he declared.

He called on citizens and lawmakers to remain united in building “a prosperous, happy nation,” vowing to translate macroeconomic gains into meaningful improvements in Nigerians’ lives.

As Nigeria marks 26 years of uninterrupted democracy, Tinubu’s Democracy Day address struck a blend of historical reflection, political reassurance, and policy projection—signalling that the second half of his presidency will focus on consolidation, economic expansion, and defending democratic freedoms.