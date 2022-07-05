Mr. Jacob Mark, national legal adviser of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has warned that the opposition party won’t be able to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 if it doesn’t put its house in order.

The main opposition party has been beset by crisis following the decision of Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate to choose Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta State as his running mate, in disregard to the recommendation of the party’s national working committee and governors who had recommended Nyesom Wike.

Recently, the likes of Samuel Ortom, Benue State governor; Ayodele Fayose, former Ekiti State governor, Jonah David Jang, former Plateau State governor, among others, have strongly criticised Atiku over the decision.

Weighing in on the contending issues in a interview session on Arise TV on Tuesday, Mark said it was wrong for him to have sent people to Wike, governor of Rivers State over the development when he has access to the governor.

“It was wrong for Atiku to send messengers to Wike, he has direct access to him and should talk to him,” he said. “We must avoid this arrogant, winner takes all attitude by people. Reconciling with aggrieved people is a political art of brinkmanship.”

He however, welcomed the setting up of a committee by the party’s board of trustees to resolve the issues, while noting that the controversy surrounding Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman should also be addressed after the 2023 election.

“The BoT is right in setting up the committee to resolve the issue. The issue of chairman should be addressed after the election because we can’t remove the incumbent government with a divided house and a new chairman,” he said.

“Many governors are with Wike and they must be brought in because we can’t win without the governors. Wike is not alone and to ignore him is to endanger our success.

“Okowa was nominated by somebody and the person reserves the right and power to step down. The consultations expected in coming weeks will sort out these issues.

“We should not allow personal grievances to the overshadow general party interest. Those outside the party would wish there is an implosion in the party, but the leaders must not allow this to happen.”