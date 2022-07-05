A 2007 letter written by Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, rejecting allocated plots of land in Anambra State, has surfaced on the Internet.

In the trending letter, Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, declined a land offer by the state housing department corporation, noting that he would not profit unduly from his office as governor.

“I write to acknowledge receipt of your letters of the reference numbers of EDA 19/Vol. IV and EDA 40/Vol/1, conveying the allocation of two plots of land- Plot 29/L255 and Plot 29/1254- at the Hill View Estate, Nkwelle-Ezenaka to me,” Obi wrote in the letter.

“However, as I have made abundantly clear, my being the Governor is by the Grace of God and I believe firmly that it is wrong to benefit from that. I became the Governor because I wish to serve my people, and to do that devotedly, I believe I have to distance myself from undue privileges of the office.

“Consequently, as I thank you for your thoughtfulness, I wish to decline the allocation based on the reasons already adduced.

“Please accept assurances of my best wishes.”