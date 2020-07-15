KUNLE IDOWU, ABEOKUTA

A 59-year-old pastor of Light Christian Church, Odeda Oketokun Abiodun was on the 10th of July 2020 arrested by men of Ogun State police Command for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of a ten year old girl (name withheld).

The pastor was arrested following a report by the father of the victim who reported at Odeda police station that the suspect saw his daughter playing with other children and he called her to go and bring his key for him in his room, while the innocent girl was going into the room, the pastor followed her behind, pushed her into the bed, covered her mouth with his hands and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

Upon the report, the DPO Odeda division, Csp Ajayi Williams detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy pastor was promptly arrested. On interrogation, the pastor owned up to the crime and is currently being detained at Odeda police station, while the victim has been taken to General hospital Odeda for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the transfer of the suspect to Anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.