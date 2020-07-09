Lagos State Government on Thursday urged residents of four Local Government Areas (LGAs), namely Lagos Mainland, Mushin, Ibeju-Lekki and Ikorodu, with a high probability of flood risk during this raining season to be alert.

A statement issued on Thursday by the Office of the Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, emphasised that the four listed Local Government areas will witness more high-intensity rainfall between now and September.

He, therefore, implored the residents of the listed areas, especially those with structures in low lying areas to relocate during this period to avoid any untoward incident which may come with flooding and the resultant loss of lives and property.

Bello, referencing the Annual Flood Outlook released by the Hydrological Services Agency on May 28, 2020, also identified 14 other Local Government areas that would face probable flood risks this year as Lagos Island, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Kosofe, Eti-Osa, Apapa, Ojo, Oshodi/Isolo, Agege, Ifako Ijaiye, Badagry, Surulere and Ajeromi-Ifelodun.

The Commissioner stated that the Ministry will intensify efforts at clearing and cleaning the drains as well as removing pet bottles and styrofoams as exemplified by the efforts of the Emergency Flood Abatement Gangs all over the black spots in the State.

He found it regrettable that several heaps of pet plastic bottles, styrofoam and solid waste are daily being excavated from the drainage channels in areas like Mushin, Idi-Oro, Idi-Araba, LUTH and Mile 2.

While stressing that investigation has also shown that some traders, especially in Mushin dump waste from their daily sales into the drains, thus inhibiting the free flow of water into its channels, Bello urged residents to desist from clogging drainage channels with refuse, especially those already cleaned up recently.

Declaring that the unpatriotic acts of some residents are putting the lives of those working on the drains in danger, the Commissioner warned that anyone caught dumping refuse in any drainage channel will face the full wrath of the law.

He, however, appealed to residents of Bariga who have been adversely affected by sand-filling in the area in the past to bear with the State, assuring that the Ministry is working assiduously to ensure that the alignment is properly restored.