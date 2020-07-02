By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state chapter of Vigilante Group of Nigerian (VGN) has frowned at the rate of which rape cases are increasing in the society, calling all hands to be on deck to curb the menace.

The state commandant of the group, Mr Wasiu Bello Aderemi who raised the concern while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, said the menace which has been rampart in the society now have become worrisome, adding that, all hand must be on deck to curb the bad habit.

Aderemi who described the act of rape as a barbaric, noted that death penalty should await perpetrators.

He said his group has prepared to work with other security agencies in the state to put an end to the incessant rape case in the state.

The VGN commandant also warned perpetrators to desist from the act, saying anyone caught will be severely dealt with according to the law.

He however enjoined parents to oversee their wards and warn them against indecent dressing, saying it will go a long way in averting the satanic menace which, according to him, has eaten deep into the fabric of society.