KUNLE IDOWU, ABEOKUTA

Nemesis, at the weekend, caught up with 27-year-old man, Hunwi Nutayiwhen who was arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-ol girl in Ogun State.

Nutayiwhen was arrested by officials of the so-safe corps after he had committed the crime, in a bush in Sekeme/Setoko in Ipokia Local Government area of the state.

The Corps Spokesperson, Moruf Yusuf who disclosed this in a statement sent to news men on Friday, explained that the rape suspect was arrested after the victim reported the incident to the corps at ijofin Division.

He added that the suspected rapist who lived at Huda Compound in Seme had confessed to the crime and has been handed over to the police at Ipokia Divisional Headquarters for further investigation likely prosecution.