….Ikpeazu orders all Exco members to undergo test

OBINNA EZUGWU

There is fear among officials of Abia State government as test conducted in the remains of the late Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Solomon Ogunji who passed away last week, suggest he may have died of Coronavirus pandemic.

This comes as the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu on Sunday ordered all members of the State Executive Council to immediately undergo tests to ascertain their statuses, even as he asked them to self quarantine following the revelation of the test results.

The governor in the statement signed by his Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu and made available to AFNEWS also said himself would undergo test.

“Following the outcome of tests conducted on close family members of a late member of the state executive council (Exco) and member of the Inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19, Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed all members of the committee and those of the Exco who might have recently come in contact with the late commissioner to immediately undergo COVID-19 tests and isolate themselves thereafter pending the outcome of the tests,” the statement said.

“Governor Ikpeazu who is still in mourning will also subject himself to all other necessary protocols as he has directed his Exco members including the Deputy Governor to do.

“We wish to call on all Abians to continue to observe relevant regulations issued by the government and health authorities to stem the spread of the disease.”