Adebayo Obajemu

The management of PortHarcourt Refinery has said rehabilitation and upgrade of the Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC, will be concluded in the first quarter of 2023.

Engineer Ahmed Dikko, Managing Director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited, disclosed this recently, when he led the management team of the company on a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He said that his visit was to inform government about the strategic actions taken by the management to revitalise the Port Harcourt Refining Company.

According to him, the processes of tendering and selection of contractors that will carry out the rehabilitation of the refinery was in progress.

He assured that the rehabilitation and upgrade at the Port Harcourt Refinery would be concluded in the first quarter of 2023.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, urged companies operating in the State to build strategic partnership with Government to promote rapid development.

He said such partnerships would make business activities to thrive in the interest of the organisations and Rivers