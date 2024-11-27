The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), has confirmed that the recently rehabilitated Port Harcourt Refinery has begun selling petrol at N1,045 per litre, which is N75 higher than the N970 per litre offered by Dangote Refinery.

Recall that the Port Harcourt Refinery resumed operations on Tuesday after years of inactivity, with many commending the effort. But concerns about pricing have tempered the enthusiasm.

PETROAN’s National Public Relations Officer, Dr. Joseph Obele, confirmed the price difference to Punch Newspaper.

Speaking to Punch, he noted that it has discouraged marketers from lifting products from the refinery.

“Yes, the Port Harcourt refinery is selling petrol for N1,045 per litre to marketers. That is N75 higher than the price from Dangote,” he said.

“This high price is why marketers are not going to pick up products from the refinery. But the NNPCL GCEO has assured that the price would be reduced.”