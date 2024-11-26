The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) Limited has confirmed that the Port Harcourt Refinery has begun crude oil processing.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the company, Femi Soneye, who broke the news on Tuesday, said the refinery will operate at 60 percent capacity and process 60,000bpd.

“Today marks a monumental achievement for Nigeria as the Port Harcourt Refinery officially commences crude oil processing. This groundbreaking milestone signifies a new era of energy independence and economic growth for our nation,” Soneye said.

“Hearty congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the NNPC Board, and the exceptional leadership of GCEO Mele Kyari for their unwavering commitment to this transformative project. Together, we are reshaping Nigeria’s energy future!”

Soneye said truck loading will also commence on Tuesday (today), adding that the NNPCL is also “working tirelessly to bring the Warri Refinery back online soon”.

Tuesday’s move ends a series of failed deadlines for the commencement of production at the refinery in Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers State.