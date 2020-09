Adebayo Obajemu

Monday, the last day of August 2020 trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange for energy companies ended with two active traders as Double One formerly known as Mobil recorded gains.

Double One opened market activities with N175 and closed with N192.5 in 32 trade 129,060 volumes valued at 24,570,115.70.

Oando remained unchanged as it opened and closed with N2.35 in 43 trade deals, 1,692,199 volumes valued at 3,985,027.84.