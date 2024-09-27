Oyintiloye eulogies Oyetola at 70

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, has felicitated with the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, on his 70th birthday anniversary.

Oyintiloye, in a congratulatory message made available to the press in Osogbo, described the Minister as a visionary and a respected leader, who is living a life of simplicity and rendering selfless service to the people.

According to him, the Minister, a former governor of the state, is worthy of celebration, having justified the purpose for which he was elected.

He said Oyetola’s comportment inspired confidence in the hearts of Osun people through his developmental programmes and people oriented policies during his tenure as the governor.

” There is no doubt that during his administration as the governor, he embarked on different developmental strides, which included massive revitalisation and upgrading of 332 primary health facilities.

” Infrastructure development through construction and rehabilitated road networks across the nine federal constituencies of the state,” he said.

Oyintiloye also noted that Oyetola’s administration was responsible and responsive to public yearning at all levels.

According to him, as a former governor, he also embarked on the dredging of waterways to tackle flooding, massive road construction, rehabilitation, as well as active intervention on security of lives and property, among others.

Oyintiloye also noted that one of the attributes that Oyetola displayed as a responsible leader was fulfilment of promises.

He said the minister advances the pace of good governance for the masses through commitment to human development and capacity building by empowering youths through various schemes of social intervention programmes for vulnerable groups, as well as prompt payment of salaries and pension.

Oyintiloye said that other important sectors also witnessed major

unprecedented transformation in the area of health, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and rural community development, which boosted the state’s economic index and 6 the social well-being of the people.

“Despite the fact that the federal allocation at that time was meager, Oyetola, due to his rich experience from both private and public sectors, was able to utilise the meager resources in such a way that every sector was touched which affected the lives of the masses in the state positively.

“Oyetola is worthy of celebration more than ever before because he has shown uncommon leadership by managing socio-economic affairs of the state.

” Fulfilling his electoral promises in the face of dwindling resources and further consolidating the developmental stride during his administration,” he said.

“With Oyetola at the helm of affairs in osun, it is clear to all, even the doubting Thomases, that Osun is in safe hands of a progressive gentleman and committed leader whose sole interest is the uplifting of the people.

” In the ministry he was assigned to by the president , he is significantly boosting the country’s economy by redefining sustainable growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) to serve as an alternative source of revenue generation for the country by unlocking the potentials in the ministry to revamp dwindling economy and reduce over dependency on crude oil”, he said.

Oyintiloye also congratulated Alhaja Kafayat; the wife of the minister, members of his immediate family, and professional and political associates on his birthday celebration and wished him many more successful years ahead.

