Published

6 hours ago

on

Ijaw PDP elders tender apology to Wike for Fubara's 'bad behaviour'

The Ijaw Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Elders Forum on Saturday, tendered apology to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, over his feud with Siminalayi Fubara, the Rivers State governor.

The elders who apologised to Wike on Saturday at the Rivers State Ijaw Peoples Congress, said it was “for Fubara’s bad behaviour.”

Led by the executive director of finance in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Boma Iyaye, the elders said the Ijaw people were sorry for the bitter political feud between Wike and Fubara.

“On behalf of our people, we are apologising to you for what our son is doing to you. We are sorry. We are sorry o, because it is not in our nature to pay evil for good. You have done well for us, and we will continue to say, thank you,” he said.

“Your Excellency, do not because of this bad behaviour of our son, run away from us. Continue to be our brother. Continue to have us in mind. We have never set our feet on the number one seat of Rivers State. You made it possible for us to become the governor of Rivers State.”

Fubara fell out with Wike, his predecessor, months after taking office as governor, over Wike’s alleged overbearing attitude.

Obinna Ezugwu.

