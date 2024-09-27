Iwo PDP condemns hosting of Ilerioluwa event at Oluwo’s Palace

The Iwo, Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has condemned the hosting of Ilerioluwa political event inside the Oluwo palace, chiding the organizers for displaying political cowardice and disrespect for the Oluwo of Iwoland.

The party, in a statement by its chairman, Alhaji Alidu Adeoye, described the action as condemnable, reprehensible, and an attempt to politicize and soil the traditional garment of Iwo traditional Council.

Describing the event as a hollow, failed attempt to relaunch a failed political agenda, the party noted that the Ilerioluwa group should have been bold enough to host the event at the Iwo town hall instead of dragging the esteemed stool of Oluwo into political dirty waters.

The party affirmed that the Ilerioluwa group is afraid of the negative reaction of the people, hence its hiding under Oluwo palace to host a tokenism initiative which pails into insignificance with ongoing 25 health centers projects being executed by the Adeleke administration in Iwoland.

The party which listed many developmental projects of the Governor Ademola Adeleke government across Iwoland, said the PDP administration has launched reform of the traditional council which the previous APC government failed to do.

“Governor Adeleke stands by Iwo people when it matters most, and it is the height of irresponsibility to attempt to destroy the steady advancement of the town for cheap political and personal gains.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke has demonstrated genuine love for Iwoland and efforts of fifth columnists to reverse the gains of Iwoland under the current dispensation will fail “, the party chairman affirmed in the statement.

