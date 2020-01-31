By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun state on Wednesday tasked workers in the state to be diligent in discharging their duties, just as he harped on the need to be productive and remain committed to their respective duties, saying his administration will reward hard work.

Oyetola made this known while speaking at a solidarity meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the State held at the Local Government Service Commission, Government Secretariat, Abere Osogbo.

Reacting to the recent demotion of some civil servants on the ground of certificate forgery and other related offences, Oyetola pledged to reverse cases of those affected on the basis of further studies without approval.

Governor Oyetola who reiterated the commitment of his administration to workers’ welfare, particularly the payment of salaries as and when due, urged all civil servants to support the government in its bid to increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State, pledging judicious utilisation of the resources for the benefits of all.

“I am very elated to see the mammoth crowd of committed and diligent workers in our local governments. The success of any government rests on the performance of civil servants, most especially those at the local governments,” he said.

“As a government, we recognise the fact that Local Government Administration is the closest to the people, and it is expected of you to do the needful for the image of our government and the wellbeing of our people.

“I thank God for the sustenance of full salaries. This will continue by the grace of God. We must all be responsible to our roles to make our state a pacesetter of development. I urge you to put in your best in terms of productivity, hard work and proficiency.

“You must be able to get home and be satisfied for putting in your best. Productivity is an important aspect of service delivery. You are supposed to be prompt in all you do. Those who put in their best in terms of efforts will be rewarded.

“On the issue of demotion of some workers, we have forgiven those demoted for embarking on further studies without approval. Their cases will be reviewed and their demotion will be reversed as appropriate,” Oyetola stressed.

He also tasked the local government workers to be committed to the policies and programmes of government designed to make life abundant for the people, just as he specifically implored them to focus on the development of the agricultural sector.

He disclosed the government’s plan to begin construction of 5 kilometres of road in each of the local governments across the state, adding that the projects were aimed at taking development to the grassroots.

He said, “You are aware of our Economic and Investment Summit that centred on the need to improve our economy in the areas of infrastructure, mining, agriculture, tourism among others. I want you to change the narrative of agriculture in the state.

“Our state is known as an agrarian state. Please, key in to encourage the people to go for farming. We have the land and human capital resources. Let’s display a high sense of commitment to improve the sector and we are ready to support you. Please, key into it, we will support and fund it.”

Earlier in his address, the President of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Adeyeye Adedeji Jacob, commended the governor for being committed to workers’ wellbeing, as demonstrated in the full payment of salaries as and when due.

He pledged the readiness of local government workers to support the administration of Governor Oyetola whom he described as “gentle but rugged, humility personified, a good epitome of peace, a man who has zero tolerance for mediocrity, a leader who celebrates excellence and a great respecter of the rule of law”.

He also described as commendable the numerous achievements of Governor Oyetola in the state, adding, “Since he was sworn in, he has been able to sustain payment of salaries to workers and pensioners in the state. When it all started, some people thought that it was a gimmick meant to canvass for workers’ votes. Alas, our Mr. Possibility has sustained this up till now and we believe it will continue.”