The 14 Edo lawmakers-elect loyal to All Progressive Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki is planning to kill him.

The lawmakers made the accusation while addressing newsmen through their spokesman, Victor Edohor in Abuja in reaction to the governor’s threat that he would deal with Oshiomhole if he failed to stop disturbing the peace of Edo APC.

The lawmakers also said Obaseki was planning to join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers who are yet to be sworn in and have been mostly residing in Abuja, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, party leaders and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to call the governor to order.

“We want to draw the attention of our President, Muhammadu Buhari, the national leader of our party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Working Committee of our party and indeed all Nigerians to the continuous insults and threat to the life of our National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, and other party members in Edo State,” Edohor said.

“Governor Obaseki was on record, which was widely circulated on social media and mainstream media, threatening the national chairman of our party, Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole.”