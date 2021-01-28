By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Pensioners in Osun state have been enjoined to keep faith in the present administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as it will continue to ensure that their welfare does not suffer.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji gave the assurance on Wednesday during a meeting with representatives of the retired Civil Servants at the State Government Secretariat.

Oyebamiji stressed that the Governor recognizes the fact that the pensioners have served the state meritoriously with the most active part of their lives, stressing that government has no reason whatsoever to make them pass through any form of hardship.

He added that just as Governor Oyetola has been committed to the welfare of the pensioners since assumption of office, he is not planning to relent in making moves to make life even more better for the senior citizens.

Oyebamiji who noted that the state is lucky to have a man like Mr Oyetola at the helms of affairs at this time, explained that the Governor has been making a lot of sacrifices to ensure that the needs of the entire residents of the state are met.

According to him, “You should understand that the state considers your welfare at all times. There is no way you can ever be forgotten, you have served this state very well with the most active part of your lives and the state will forever be grateful to you.

“We recognize your past efforts for the growth and development of our dear state and so it will be disheartening for any government to neglect your welfare. Just as the Oyetola administration has been doing from the onset, your welfare still remains top priority for this government.

“I can assure you that the administration will continue to put you first like we have always done, your welfare is as important as that of the active workers because if not for your service we won’t be where we are today, Governor Oyetola will never neglect your welfare.”