Kunle Idowu

All seven members of the Allied People’s Movement ( APM) in the Ogun State House of Assembly today, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The decision of the Lawmakers to bid their former party good bye was announced on the floor House in separate letters read by the Speaker of the of the state House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, during a plenary in Abeokuta.

The lawmakers who defected are,the Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji (Ifo 11), Musefiu Lamidi (Ado Odo Ota 11), Yusuf Amosun (Ewekoro), Sikiratu Ajibola (Ipokia), Bolanle Ajayi (Yewa South), Adeniran Ademola (Sagamu 11) and Modupe Mujota-Onikepo (Abeokuta North) .

They explained in their letters that they decided to join the APC after due consultations with their leaders and supporters.

Responding, the Speaker, Hon. Oluomi congratulated them for joining the ruling party, saying it was important to come together for the betterment of the state.

Oluomo appealed to other minority members in the House to also take the bold step and join the ruling party.

Out of the 26 Lawmakers in the state House of Assembly, APC now has 22, PDP, one and ADC , three .