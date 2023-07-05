Oyetola mourns death of Nigerian NewsDirect Publisher, Ibiyemi

By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

Immediate past Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has described the passing of the Publisher of Nigerian NewsDirect Newspaper, Dr. Samuel Ibiyemi, as shocking and devastating, saying he would be sorely missed by the media industry and the people of Osun.

The late media practitioner reportedly passed on late Tuesday’s evening, after a brief illness.

Oyetola, in a message, personally signed by him, said he received the news of Ibiyemi’s death with a rude shock.

He described the deceased as a complete gentleman, humility personified, thoroughbred professional and a devout Christian who used his talent and expertise in the service of God and humanity.

Oyetola expressed his heart-felt condolences to the spouse and children of the deceased, praying God to uphold the entire members of the family and grant them fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

He prayed God for the repose of the departed soul.

“The news of the death of Dr. Ibiyemi came to us as a rude shock. He was a refined person with exceptional virtues; a gentleman to the core whose imprints not only in the media profession but in other aspects of life would remain indelible in the minds of all those that may have encountered him.

“As a humility personified, late Ibiyemi’s humbleness and cheerfulness can never be quantified as the deceased was known for his outstanding human relations.

“As a strong believer, death is inevitable to every mortal but I believe strongly that the deceased would find the desired place in heaven in reciprocation of his good deeds while in this world.

“Though his death is painful and unexpected, we must take solace in the fact that he lived a life worthy of emulation, and we pray God to grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss”, he said.