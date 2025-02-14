The Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, has directed members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state not to participate in the forthcoming local government election in the state, describing it as an abbreviation.

Oyetola stated this while addressing party faithful at Ileri Oluwa office in Osogbo on Friday.

The Minister while rejoicing with the party members on the recent judgement of Appeal Court on 2022 local government election, assured the 2022 elected chairmen and councillors that the judgment was in their favour and would soon be implemented with the support of law enforcement agents.

“I thank almighty God for this wonderful judgement coming up by this time. I commend the judiciary for the brilliant job done. We lost at high court but our hope was restored by the appeal court.

“Enforcement of the judgement will be done by the law enforcement agents. APC is not a party of hooliganism. We are law abiding party. We implore the law enforcement agencies to ensure the implementation of the judgement without any hindrance.

“We are not participating in the purported local governments election slated by OSSIEC under PDP led government because it would be an aberration. The judgement would be fully implemented before any election at all.”

He, however, charged the members of the party to remain steadfast and focused, noting that the party will bounce back to power in the state come 2026.