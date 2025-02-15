Peter Obi reveals Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s last words to him

Peter Obi, the Labour Party leader and Presidential Candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections, has mourned the demise of his staunch supporter and leader of the Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who passed at 96 years on Friday.

Obi in lengthy condolences in X handle recalled Pa Adebanjo’s words to him still stressing justice and equity

In the condolence, Obi said, “My family and the Obidient Movement got the shocking news of the passing on of our dear father and leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who was a great pillar in the struggle for a new Nigeria.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and the Afenifere organization.

“His death is a profound loss to Nigeria and to all who cherish justice, equity, and truth. As the leader of Afenifere, Pa Adebanjo remained a steadfast advocate for a united and progressive Nigeria. His unwavering commitment to fairness and his relentless pursuit of a better nation have left an indelible mark on our country’s history.

“One thing my political journey in life taught me, for which I am eternally grateful to God is bringing me close to a few great minds who helped to shape my perception of this land as a great country.

“One such person is Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the quintessential Afenifere leader

“I remain deeply grateful for his support during my presidential campaign. His endorsement was not merely a political gesture but a testament to his belief in the ideals of equity and inclusiveness. “He stood firm in his convictions against all odds demonstrating his dedication to the greater good of Nigeria.

The last time I spoke with him, his words left a lasting impression: “Always stand on the path of justice.” That advice remains a guiding principle in my life, and I reaffirm my commitment to upholding it in honour of his memory. In my association with Pa Adebanjo, I come to appreciate Nelson Mandela’s words, “I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles.”

“As we mourn his departure, let us also celebrate a life well-lived in service to humanity and commit ourselves to upholding the values he so passionately championed.

“May his death not be in vain. Instead, let it serve as a renewed call to action for all who believe in justice and fairness. As we extend our condolences to his immediate family and the Afenifere organization, may we find solace in the enduring impact of his remarkable life?