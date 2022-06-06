Adebayo Obajemu

Islamic highest body in Nigeria, The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has described the killings of worshippers at a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo State as“grievous and inexplicable sin, adding that the act is a crime against humanity.

A statement signed by Zubair Usman -Ugwu, the Director of Administration of NSCIA reads: “The Council also calls on the Governments at all levels to issue and pursue an ultimatum for the security agencies to unravel the identity and bring to book the perpetrators of the violation of sanctity of not only life but also religions.”

He said “All peoples of Faith should take this attack as a direct attack on all law-abiding citizens and should therefore be in the vanguard to halt the evil that appears to be assailing the life, property, and integrity of humanity, particularly believers in God,” read the statement signed by Zubairu Usman-Ugwu, the Director of Administration.

More than 70 people were killed and injured after unknown gunmen shot at the worshippers and detonated explosives during a Pentecost Mass.

Police said the assailants approached the church during the Mass and started shooting while others, numbering about four, shot directly at worshippers.