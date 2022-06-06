Pope Francis condemns massacre of Catholic worshippers in Ondo

Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has condemned the attack on St Francis Catholic Church in Owo LGA of Ondo state, expressing his condolences to the victims’ families.

About 35 people were killed, while scores were injured after gunmen shot at worshippers and detonated explosives during a mass at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo on Sunday.

Police said the assailants approached the church during the Mass and started shooting while others, numbering about four, shot directly at worshippers.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says 11 children and 22 adults are on admission at the emergency wards of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Matteo Bruni, director, the Vatican press office, the pope said the congregants were “painfully affected”.

“The pope has learned of the attack on the church in Ondo, Nigeria and the deaths of dozens of worshippers, many children, during the celebration of Pentecost,” the statement reads.

“While the details are being clarified, Pope Francis prays for the victims and the country, painfully affected at a time of celebration, and entrusts them both to the Lord so that he may send his spirit to console them.

Sultan led NSCIA condemns Ondo church attack

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has condemned the killing of worshippers at a church in Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday.

The apex Islamic body led by the Sultan of Sokoto in a statement on Monday said the attack is not only a crime against humanity but also a “grievous and inexplicable sin.”

The statement signed by Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, director of administration read, “The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, condemns, in the strongest terms, the heinous attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State where many innocent worshippers were gruesomely murdered and several others severely wounded. It is a crime not only against humanity but also a grievous and inexplicable sin.

“All peoples of Faith should take this attack as a direct attack on all law- abiding citizens and should therefore be in the vanguard to halt the evil that appears to be assailing the life, property and integrity of humanity, particularly believers in God.

“The Council also calls on the Governments at all levels to issue and pursue an ultimatum for the security agencies to unravel the identity and bring to book the perpetrators of the violation of sanctity of not only life but also religions.

“The security agents, who have been engaged to combat criminality and insecurity, are enjoined to heed the Qur’anic call that:

…For had it not been that God checks one set of people by means of another; monasteries, churches, synagogues, and mosques, wherein the name of God is persistently mentioned would surely have been pulled down. Verily, God will help those who help His (Cause). Truly, God is All-Strong, All-Mighty. (Q 22: 40)

“It is therefore mandatory for security agencies to help in rescuing the helpless citizens that we have all become.

“The Council stands in absolute solidarity with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Catholic community, the government and people of Ondo State and commiserates with the families of the victims in this period of immeasurable agony and distress.

“May Allah grant us peace and security in our nation. Amin!”