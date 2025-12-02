OAU Pro-Chancellor, eminent historian Prof. Siyan Oyeweso dies at 64

Professor Abdulgafar Siyan Oyeweso, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has passed away. He died on Tuesday morning at the age of 64 after a brief illness, despite undergoing what family sources described as a successful surgical procedure.

The news of his death was announced in a statement issued by Olawale Oyeweso on behalf of the family.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father and brother, Professor Abdulgafar Siyan Oyeweso, who departed this life on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at the age of 64 after a brief illness,” the statement read.

According to the family, the late scholar’s burial will take place today in his hometown, Ede, Osun State, immediately after the Asr prayers.

Prof. Oyeweso, Executive Director of the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding (CBCIU), was widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished historians. Born on 1 February 1961, he earned his B.A. (Hons), M.A., and Ph.D. in History from the University of Ife (now OAU).

He began his lecturing career in 1985 at Lagos State University (LASU), where he rose rapidly through the ranks-from Assistant Lecturer to Senior Lecturer by 1992, Associate Professor in 2001 and full Professor in 2004.

His academic contributions were prolific: he authored numerous books and over 150 scholarly articles covering military and strategic studies, cultural history, Islamic intellectual traditions, Yoruba warfare, and Nigeria’s identity discourse.

Beyond teaching and research, Oyeweso served in several strategic roles, including membership of the governing councils of Osun State University, Osogbo, and the Federal Polytechnic, Ede. He also played advisory roles for many universities on strategic planning, quality assurance, fundraising and best practices.

He belonged to numerous professional bodies such as the Historical Society of Nigeria, Lagos Studies Association, Africa Peace Research Association, and African Studies Association (USA). He was also Editor-in-Chief of African Nebula, a multidisciplinary journal, and served as external assessor to multiple institutions.

In recognition of his scholarly excellence, he was celebrated with three Festschrift volumes in 2012, focusing on peace and conflict, communication studies and Islamic society. In 2017, he was inducted as a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), one of the highest honours for humanities scholars in the country.

The family described the late professor as a mentor, educator, community leader and intellectual force whose work touched lives across academic, cultural and political spheres.

He is survived by his wife, children and extended family.

Tributes from academic institutions, colleagues and former students are expected to pour in as the nation mourns the passing of a scholar widely acknowledged as one of the pillars of contemporary Nigerian historiography.